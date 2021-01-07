Prince Harry Sues Tabloid Over Claims He Snubbed Military

Law360, London (January 7, 2021, 12:18 PM GMT) -- Prince Harry has accused the publisher of a British tabloid in newly released court documents of putting out a "barely researched and one-sided article" claiming he turned his back on the Royal Marines after formally stepping back last year from his royal duties. Prince Harry, pictured visiting a Royal Marines commando training center in 2018, has alleged that Associated Newspapers defamed him. (Getty) The Duke of Sussex has alleged in his High Court libel claim against Associated Newspapers that stories published in the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline in October defamed him. They did serious damage to his reputation by claiming that he...

