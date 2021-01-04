Army Corps Gets Chance To Fix 'Cancer Alley' Plant Permit

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 2:12 PM EST) -- Rather than consider in court alleged permit defects for a plant in Louisiana's "Cancer Alley," a federal judge will allow the U.S. government to fix things on its own despite attempts by environmental groups to keep litigating. Describing as a "close" call the decision on whether to retain jurisdiction over the permit dispute, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Ross said Friday that the Army Corps of Engineers' decision to suspend the Clean Water Act permit it issued to Formosa Plastics Corp. would likely result in further agency action and therefore a different administrative record. Because a new administrative record would be...

