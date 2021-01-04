Amazon Faces Sanctions Bid In Gun Knockoff Row

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- Only after being hit with an infringement suit did Amazon get around to destroying the allegedly counterfeit gun loaders it was selling online, according to an Israeli weapons designer that is seeking sanctions against the online retailer. Even worse, Maglula Ltd. told U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady in a Dec. 31 motion for sanctions, Amazon.com Inc. plans to use the absence of counterfeits as evidence that Maglula won't be able to prove its patent, copyright and trademark claims in Virginia federal court in the first place. "Amazon's conduct should not go unpunished, especially because it has impacted Maglula's ability to present...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS