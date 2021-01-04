NJ Justices Hint PC Richard Receipt Claims Deserve Class

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:33 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday questioned the state appeals court's determination that class claims over P.C. Richard & Son LLC receipts that exposed too much customer information should be litigated individually in small claims court, noting that unrepresented consumers with no legal training would have to prove the retailer's conduct was willful. During an oral argument held remotely, the justices weighed a bid by three customers seeking to overturn the state Appellate Division's dismissal of their claims that the electronics retailer violated the federal Fair and Accurate Credit Transaction Act by revealing too many credit card numbers on transaction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS