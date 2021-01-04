NJ Justices Unsure Insurers Can Dodge $400M Sandy Bill

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:18 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday challenged a group of insurers' stance that they were only obliged to provide New Jersey Transit Corp. up to $100 million to cover flood damage caused by Superstorm Sandy, questioning the purpose of a separate "named windstorm" definition in policies affording $400 million in coverage. The justices dug into the meaning of the provision covering losses caused by a "named windstorm" in weighing bids by RSUI Indemnity Insurance Co. and other insurers to overturn a 2019 state appellate opinion that the damage in question entitles NJ Transit to full coverage under that policy language...

