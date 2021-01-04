Pham Harrison Adds Labor And Employment Attorney

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 7:29 PM EST) -- A Tennessee employment attorney with experience representing and advising cities and major fast-food chains has joined Pham Harrison LLP as of counsel, the Fort Worth, Texas, firm announced Monday. Allyson Torres Beckman has advised and represented managerial clients in employment issues such as wage and hour, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, leaves of absence, discipline and termination, contract disputes and compliance with federal and state employment laws, the firm said. "I love employment law, and so it's nice to be returning to that field and with the skills that I acquired over time," Beckman told Law360 Monday. "It's been nice to be home...

