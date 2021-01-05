Bouchard's Surprise Exit Opens Uncertain Void On Chancery

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- Delaware has opened 2021 facing a looming vacuum at the top of its nationally important Court of Chancery and no clear prospect of who will fill it after the surprise retirement announcement by Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard, who is not even seven years into his 12-year term. Chancellor Bouchard's move on Dec. 29 will close out a widely praised career involving key rulings on a court that dates to 1792. He is scheduled to step down April 30. Those familiar with the process said time is tight for soliciting, choosing and confirming a replacement. Although Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster ranks...

