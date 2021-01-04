Fed. Circ. Mulls Real Party In Interest Issue In Google Case

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit judge questioned Monday if the appeals court has any authority to review whether Google disclosed all real parties in interest in its successful challenges to two CyWee motion sensing patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Taiwan-based startup CyWee Group Ltd.'s appeal contends that the board ignored evidence that Google failed to name all real parties in interest and therefore wrongly denied CyWee's bids to dismiss the two inter partes reviews. At Monday's remote hearing, U.S. Circuit Judge Richard G. Taranto raised a hypothetical question supposing that CyWee had appealed the PTAB's denial of its request for...

