Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Mulls Real Party In Interest Issue In Google Case

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit judge questioned Monday if the appeals court has any authority to review whether Google disclosed all real parties in interest in its successful challenges to two CyWee motion sensing patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Taiwan-based startup CyWee Group Ltd.'s appeal contends that the board ignored evidence that Google failed to name all real parties in interest and therefore wrongly denied CyWee's bids to dismiss the two inter partes reviews. At Monday's remote hearing, U.S. Circuit Judge Richard G. Taranto raised a hypothetical question supposing that CyWee had appealed the PTAB's denial of its request for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!