DuPont Entity Loses Mistrial Bid After $50M Cancer Verdict

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge has rejected a mistrial bid from E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. that alleged a judge improperly pressured a juror in a trial that led to a $50 million jury verdict linking the dumping of chemicals in a local water supply to an individual's testicular cancer. U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. said he properly questioned a juror after her peers complained she wasn't properly participating in deliberations. The judge said he didn't unduly influence her when he issued an Allen charge, which instructs a jury that is having a hard time reaching a verdict to continue...

