Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission declared victory on the cusp of the new year after online apartment listing companies CoStar and RentPath called off their $588 million deal, in one of several key December merger review developments alongside a finalized merger clearance settlement, ongoing appeals and deepening investigations. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from the final month of 2020. A Deal Collapses About a month after the FTC first challenged CoStar Group Inc.'s plan to buy bankrupt online rental property marketing company RentPath Holdings Inc., RentPath announced Dec. 29 that the agency's opposition had driven it to call...

