Google Activists Launch Union Amid Rising Unrest

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- A group of Google workers are unionizing to pursue social justice at the tech giant amid growing unrest over the company's handling of sexual harassment, its work for the federal government and other company practices, members announced Monday. The Communications Workers of America-backed union is an effort at a rare noncontract or "minority" union, in which workers flex their collective power outside the formal contract bargaining process. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). More than 200 workers have signed on to the Communications Workers of America-backed Alphabet Workers Union, which is open to employees and contractors at companies owned by Google parent Alphabet,...

