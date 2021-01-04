Congress OKs Cheap Loans For NATO Allies' Arms Purchases

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 3:19 PM EST) -- Congress sent to the president's desk Sunday a measure authorizing low-interest loans to Eastern European NATO allies for the purchase of American-made military supplies, with the expressed aim of reducing those countries' dependence on Russian-made arms and strengthening their democratic institutions. The Senate approved the House-passed bill, the Eastern European Security Act, by unanimous consent Friday, in one of the final actions before the 116th Congressional session concluded Sunday. H.R. 2444 authorizes the president — acting through the U.S. secretary of state — to make direct loans under the Arms Export Control Act for the purchase of U.S.-made weapons to countries...

