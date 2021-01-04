Puyallup Tribe Says Wash. Dam Is Killing Endangered Fish

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- The Puyallup Tribe of Indians has hit the operators of a dam on the Puyallup River near Seattle with a suit in Washington federal court, claiming the project violates the Endangered Species Act by killing chinook salmon and other fish. The federally recognized Puyallup Tribe alleged in its Dec. 30 complaint that the 117-year-old dam, which Electron Hydro LLC bought in 2014, has long violated the Endangered Species Act by killing salmon as well as steelhead trout and bull trout, and that the situation was made worse by work performed during the summer of 2020 on renovations of the dam....

