Ga. Appeals Judge Suspended Amid Ethics Probe

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 2:33 PM EST) -- A retired judge was tapped Monday to fill in for a Georgia appeals judge who is temporarily suspended after being accused of dozens of ethics violations. Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian A. Coomer faces 26 formal charges from the state's Judicial Qualifications Commission in relation to his conduct as a practicing attorney, state representative, judicial candidate and appellate judge. Senior Judge Herbert Phipps will immediately assume all the duties and responsibilities of Judge Coomer, who denies wrongdoing but has agreed to a voluntary suspension. The commission said in a 60-page filing against Judge Coomer on Dec. 28 that he improperly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS