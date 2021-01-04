NJ Atty Beats Firm's Time-Barred Collection Action

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 3:44 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by defunct law firm Sobel and Brown PC that sought to collect fees from an attorney over its representation of him during his divorce, finding that the suit was filed too late. The appeals court ruled that the trial judge correctly decided that Sobel and Brown stopped representing attorney Thomas Hoxie in his divorce around April or May 2012. Phillip Sobel, who was the only attorney at Sobel and Brown who practiced matrimonial law, died in February 2012, and Hoxie told the firm he would represent...

