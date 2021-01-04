GAO Says Bidder Not Misled On $80M DOD Storage Deal

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 8:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has rejected a technology services firm's protest over a nearly $80 million Pentagon contract for computer data storage, ruling in a decision released Monday that the company wasn't misled into overbidding for the deal. The Defense Information Systems Agency, or DISA, had meaningfully discussed legitimate concerns about World Wide Technology LLC's proposal during the bidding process and had not coerced the company into using a more expensive networking solution to try to resolve those issues, the GAO said in its Dec. 14 decision. "WWT made an independent business decision about how to respond to the agency's...

