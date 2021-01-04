Fed. Circ. Upholds Most of PTAB's Findings Against Comcast

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday breathed new life into one of Comcast's fights against patents covering a competing TV voice recognition technology but rejected the cable company's efforts to undo three other losses before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. In two unanimous rulings, a three-judge panel found that one of the inter partes review findings against Comcast Cable Communications LLC couldn't stand because the board misconstrued one of the claims in a Promptu Systems Corp. patent that Comcast was challenging. However, the panel upheld the remaining PTAB rulings against the cable giant. One of Promptu's patents, U.S. Patent No. 7,047,196,...

