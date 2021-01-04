Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Upholds Most of PTAB's Findings Against Comcast

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday breathed new life into one of Comcast's fights against patents covering a competing TV voice recognition technology but rejected the cable company's efforts to undo three other losses before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

In two unanimous rulings, a three-judge panel found that one of the inter partes review findings against Comcast Cable Communications LLC couldn't stand because the board misconstrued one of the claims in a Promptu Systems Corp. patent that Comcast was challenging. However, the panel upheld the remaining PTAB rulings against the cable giant.

One of Promptu's patents, U.S. Patent No. 7,047,196,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!