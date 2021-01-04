Hollywood Talent Agency WME Can't Halt Writers' Boycott

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor can't get an order halting the Writers Guild of America's boycott over a dispute about how agents are paid, a California federal court has ruled, stating that the guild's boycott was protected action under federal labor laws. U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. wrote in an order on Wednesday that the court was precluded from issuing an injunction against the boycott, which stemmed from WME's refusal to sign a new franchise agreement that included a new "code of conduct" meant to regulate alleged conflicts of interest between writers and talent agents. The boycott by WGA's...

