Sketchers Says Defective Light-Up Shoes Claim Must End

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 8:20 PM EST) -- Sketchers USA has urged an Illinois federal judge to permanently toss out a consumer's lawsuit claiming it sells allegedly defective and dangerous light-up children's shoes, arguing she hasn't been able to plead a sufficient fraud claim in three attempts to raise the issue.

Skechers told U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow on Dec. 28 that she should permanently dismiss the proposed class action consumer Rikki Guajardo launched over the company's Energy Lights shoe, which she alleges contains a dangerous defect that can cause skin burns, because she appears to have ignored the judge's directions for filing viable fraud claims over the product....

