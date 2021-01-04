Pa. Judge Won't Enforce Pirated Software License Agreements

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- An electric car company's acceptance of the software licensing agreement on allegedly pirated programs does not create an enforceable contract, as there was no actual agreement or consideration between the parties, a Pittsburgh federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan said that without payment, clicking "I Agree" on the bootleg software would not bind California-based electric-car maker SF Motors Inc. to the agreement's specification that legal disputes would be decided in Pennsylvania, where engineering software company Ansys Inc. is based. Without an enforceable forum selection clause in the agreement, there was nothing in Ansys' copyright lawsuit against SF Motors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS