Drilling Biz Sued Over Technician's Electrocution

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- Premium Oilfield Technologies LLC has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit seeking more than $1 million in damages in Texas state court by the family of a man who alleges the company's negligence is responsible for his electrocution. The lawsuit was filed by shop technician Juan Gabriel Muro's widow, Elizabeth Rodriguez Muro, in Harris County District Court on Dec. 31 and names Premium as a defendant. The company does business as Cutter Drilling Systems. On Sept. 30, 2019, Muro was instructed by the shop foreman, Ramiro Rodriguez, to climb a ladder to remove a piece of PVC pipe that had busted...

