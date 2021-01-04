PayPal Gets Win Against CFPB Prepaid Rule Provisions

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 9:42 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge has sided with payment-processing giant PayPal in striking down attempts by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to hold digital wallets to certain disclosure and waiting-period rules that apply to physical prepaid payment cards. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon's Dec. 30 opinion invalidated elements of the so-called prepaid rule that went into effect in April 2019, agreeing with PayPal that the CFPB was overstepping its authority in trying to subject digital wallets to the rule's "short-form" fee disclosure requirements. "I cannot presume — as the Bureau does — that Congress delegated power to the Bureau to issue...

