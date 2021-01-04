EPA Finalizes Aircraft GHG Emissions Standards

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finalized the nation's first-ever greenhouse gas emissions standards for aircraft, bringing U.S. regulations in line with rules set by a United Nations aviation regulatory body. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said on Dec. 28 that the rule advances efforts to curb emissions, yet environmental groups aren't convinced — arguing it doesn't go far enough since airlines had already begun working to comply with the UN rules. "The U.S. leads the world in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and today's historic action that finalizes the first-ever GHG standard for aircraft will continue this trend," Wheeler said in a...

