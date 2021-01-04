Rader Tells Gilstrap China Can Handle Essential IP Fight

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:27 PM EST) -- Former Federal Circuit Chief Judge Randall R. Rader has defended the strength of China's patent courts and their ability to handle licensing disputes over standard-essential patents, urging a Texas federal judge to let Chinese litigation between Ericsson and Samsung proceed. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap issued a temporary restraining order and anti-interference injunction on Dec. 28, barring Samsung from trying to enforce a Chinese court's injunction against Ericsson if it would impact Ericsson's case in Texas. But Judge Rader, in a declaration supporting Samsung, said Friday he fully trusts the Chinese courts to handle the global dispute. "I am most confident...

