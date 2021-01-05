Becker Scores Veteran Litigator With BigLaw Experience

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 10:10 AM EST) -- Florida-based commercial firm Becker & Poliakoff LLP has armed itself with a veteran employment law litigator to boost its New York business practice. Ned H. Bassen has joined the firm as a shareholder and will focus on labor and employment litigation, an area in which he has practiced for decades, the firm said Monday. Bassen joins from Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, where he was a partner at the firm's New York office for 24 years. "It took me a very long time to get here," Bassen told Law360. "I'm quite excited. I call it 'dreaming a new dream.'" With most...

