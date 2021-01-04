Ex-Dolphins Accountant Throws Flag On Benefits Denial

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 6:11 PM EST) -- A former Miami Dolphins executive has slapped the team and the NFL with a lawsuit in Florida federal court, saying they violated federal benefits law by knowingly misclassifying him as a contractor to avoid having to shell out benefits. Ronald Katz's complaint filed on Friday claims the team's owners and the league violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by denying him benefits he would have been entitled to had he been properly classified as an employee and not a contractor. The suit alleges the Dolphins split Katz's salary with another entity, Fin Associates, to help justify his contractor status....

