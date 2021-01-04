FCC Grants More 2.5 GHz Tribal Spectrum Licenses

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has granted an additional 22 spectrum licenses to rural Native American tribes, following a special 2020 window for tribes to apply for free licenses that some advocates have criticized as too limited. A total of 179 applications for licenses in the 2.5 GHz band have been granted since a priority window closed on Sept. 2, the FCC said in a Dec. 30 press release. These applications are a subset of more than 400 total submissions. An earlier batch of 154 grantees was announced on Oct. 23. The so-called Rural Tribal Priority Window was opened specifically to tribes...

