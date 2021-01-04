OneBeacon Unit Needn't Defend NY Youth Club In Abuse Suit

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- A OneBeacon insurer doesn't have to cover a Manhattan youth club's legal fees in a suit filed by former members who allege they were molested as boys by the club's onetime basketball coach and a volunteer doctor, a New York state judge has ruled, finding that coverage is barred by a policy exclusion for sexual misconduct claims. Justice Carol R. Edmead, of New York County Supreme Court, concluded in a Dec. 28 opinion that OneBeacon unit Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. has no duty to defend or indemnify Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in the underlying suit filed by 20 male...

