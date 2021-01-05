Mayer Brown Adds 3 Partners In New York, Houston

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- Further growing its economic law practices, Mayer Brown LLP said it has added three partners to its New York City and Houston offices. The firm announced the hire of fund finance attorney Thomas Rao on Dec. 28 and real estate investment trust lawyer David S. Freed on Monday, both as New York-based partners. It also named Greg M. Matlock as a new partner in Houston and global head of its tax-energy group on Monday. They are the latest of 18 partners the firm has added to its U.S. offices in the past year, according to employment figures provided by a firm...

