Etihad Airways Accused Of Unlawfully Favoring UAE Nationals

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- The United Arab Emirates' national airline is facing a federal discrimination suit by an American senior operations manager who claims the airline has an unlawful policy of favoring UAE nationals over non-Emiratis in its employment decisions and that it retaliated when she raised concerns. Suzanne Alipourian-Frascogna was informed by a supervisor in 2017 that the board of Etihad Airways had mandated that all airport manager positions had to be filled by Emiratis by 2022, according to her complaint filed in Illinois federal court on Friday. A specific plan emerged in February 2019, she claims, and the airline identified an Emirati to...

