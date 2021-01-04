Cooper Levenson Atty Exits NJ School Employment Lawsuit

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- A Cooper Levenson attorney who unsuccessfully tried to boot his opponent from an employment lawsuit brought by a demoted education administrator has withdrawn from the matter amid accusations that he has his own conflict of interest. William S. Donio consented to being replaced by Regina M. Philipps of Madden & Madden PA as counsel for the Monroe Township Board of Education, according to a one-page substitution of attorney notice form filed Dec. 29 in New Jersey federal court. The board is fending off ex-Williamstown High School principal Jill DelConte's claims that she was illegally replaced by someone with opposing political views....

