PhRMA Denied Early Win In Drug Pricing Law Case

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has refused to grant the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America's bid to permanently block a state drug pricing law, shooting down the trade group's bid for an early win on its First Amendment and commerce clause claims. In a Dec. 30 decision, District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. denied PhRMA's motion that sought summary judgment on its First Amendment free speech and commerce clause allegations and also sought a permanent injunction against Senate Bill 17. While PhRMA said the law impermissibly regulates interstate commerce, the judge said the law "is a notice statute rather than a...

