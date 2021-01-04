Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PhRMA Denied Early Win In Drug Pricing Law Case

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has refused to grant the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America's bid to permanently block a state drug pricing law, shooting down the trade group's bid for an early win on its First Amendment and commerce clause claims.

In a Dec. 30 decision, District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. denied PhRMA's motion that sought summary judgment on its First Amendment free speech and commerce clause allegations and also sought a permanent injunction against Senate Bill 17.

While PhRMA said the law impermissibly regulates interstate commerce, the judge said the law "is a notice statute rather than a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!