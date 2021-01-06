Hatch-Waxman Venue Issue Still Live After Fed. Circ. Ruling

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 2:50 PM EST) -- In the more than three years since the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark patent venue decision in TC Heartland LLC v. Kraft Foods Group Brands LLC,[1] the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has continued to grapple with the fallout. Most recently, in November, in Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.,[2] the Federal Circuit restricted where innovator drugmakers may file suits against generic manufacturers under the Hatch-Waxman Act — holding that, for purposes of venue, the relevant acts of infringement under Title 35 of the U.S. Code, Section 271(e)(2), occur only where actions related to the submission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS