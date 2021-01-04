'Baseball Rule' Spikes Minor League Foul Ball Injury Suit

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- The minor league baseball team featured in the Kevin Costner film "Bull Durham" has escaped a suit lodged by a fan hit by a foul ball during a 2015 game after a North Carolina appeals court ruled that the common law "baseball rule" bars the suit. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Dec. 31 ruled that the so-called baseball rule, which provides a liability shield to teams over spectator injuries so long as they provide a certain amount of protected seating, effectively bars the suit filed by Angelina DeBlasio, who was hit in the face by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS