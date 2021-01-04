US Blacklists Foreign Judge, Prosecutor Over 'Citgo 6' Trial

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- The Trump administration blacklisted the Venezuelan judge and prosecutor involved in the trial of the "Citgo 6," a group of six energy company executives facing lengthy prison sentences based on what the U.S. calls false corruption charges. On Dec. 30, the U.S. Departments of Treasury and State separately announced an asset freeze and visa ban against Lorena Carolina Cornielles Ruiz, who presided over the trial, and Ramon Antonio Torres Espinoza, the Venezuelan government's lead prosecutor for the case. "These two officials played critical roles in the kangaroo court trials of each of the Citgo executives," U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo...

