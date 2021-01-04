Greenspoon Marder Lost Client Her Inheritance, Suit Says

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:42 PM EST) -- A former client of Greenspoon Marder LLP is suing the firm in California state court, saying that the law firm so incompetently represented her in a family trust matter that she and her son may lose their multimillion-dollar inheritance altogether. Dana Urick and her underage son Trentyn Urick-Stasa filed suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Dec. 31 against Greenspoon Marder, saying that if the firm had represented Urick competently, she would not have been removed as a trustee of her mother's estate and her family would not have been potentially cut off from over $7 million of inheritance....

