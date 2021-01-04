Allergan Seeks Quick Appeal After Failing To Nix FCA Suit

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:13 PM EST) -- Allergan urged a California federal judge to allow it to immediately appeal his ruling requiring the pharmaceutical giant to face a False Claims Act suit over dementia drugs, arguing that decisions expected from separate, ongoing litigation could potentially resolve the suit brought by a patent attorney against the drugmaker. In a 20-page motion filed on Dec. 30., Allergan urged U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero to certify an interlocutory appeal order and stay the suit until the Ninth Circuit issues a decision in a suit against Valeant brought by Zachary Silbersher, the same patent attorney who sued Allergan, that answers questions related...

