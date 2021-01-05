FAA's New Drone Rules Only A 'Starting Point' For Businesses

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 10:29 PM EST) -- Recently finalized rules allowing drones to fly over people and at night may pave the way for increased commercial use of the technology, but such operations still face barriers stemming from property rights concerns, privacy rules and jurisdictional uncertainty. In two final rules released on Dec. 28, the Federal Aviation Administration lifted its requirement that commercial operators obtain a waiver for drone flights over people, over moving vehicles and at night, while also requiring drones to be remotely identifiable and locatable by the FAA. The agency had long said it would not enable waiver-free flights over people without accompanying remote ID...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS