OFAC Fines French Bank $8.6M For Alleged Sanctions Lapses

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 9:49 PM EST) -- A French bank will pay $8.6 million to settle claims that it processed more than $2 billion in transactions through U.S. banks on behalf of sanctioned Syrian entities, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said Monday. The payment by Union de Banques Arabes et Françaises, or UBAF — a bank that facilitates trade finance between Europe, Asia and Africa — will settle its liabilities for 127 transactions between 2011 and 2013, according to the announcement. OFAC said the lapses were "non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed." OFAC said UBAF knew about the sanctions but "incorrectly believed that avoiding direct [U.S. dollar]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS