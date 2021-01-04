DOJ Says Concrete Supplier To Pay $20M For Fixing Prices

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 7:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that Georgia-based ready-mix concrete producer Argos USA LLC has agreed to pay a $20 million criminal penalty after admitting it worked with rivals to fix prices, rig bids and divvy up customers. The DOJ's Antitrust Division said in a statement that Argos was charged with one felony count for its part in a conspiracy that allegedly covered markets for ready-mix concrete in the Southern District of Georgia and elsewhere between 2010 and 2016. The agency said the company has accepted a deferred prosecution agreement that includes the criminal penalty and will cooperate with the...

