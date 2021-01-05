Investors Say NJ Firm Snuck Off With $2.6M In Pot Profits

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- Three investors have filed suit against a New Jersey investment group over claims that its managing member stole money that should have been used to partly repay a $1.25 million loan they made in a medical marijuana company through the firm. Danielle Epstein, Jason Goodman and Ward Guilday argued in a New York state court petition Monday that unless the court intervenes, Secaucus Investors LLC could effectively steal even more money from the investors. They said that though the marijuana company has repaid Secaucus $2.6 million of its loan with the firm, Secaucus hasn't given the investors a penny of their...

