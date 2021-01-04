Groups Sue EPA For Allowing Texas To Issue 'Weak' Permits

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency should have stopped Texas from approving air control permits for eight facilities, environmental groups said in a D.C. federal court complaint against the EPA Monday, arguing that the facilities' emissions must be monitored and that the permits undermine public health. The suit targets the EPA's decision not to object to the eight Title V permits allowing the Lone Star State's "top polluters" to build additions to make changes to various facilities, which the green groups argue don't comply with the Clean Air Act. Those permits were issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The Environmental...

