SVB Buys Boston Private In $900M Deal Led By S&C, Wachtell

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- SVB Financial Group, guided by Sullivan & Cromwell, has agreed to absorb Wachtell Lipton-advised Boston Private Bank & Trust Co. for roughly $900 million, the companies said Monday, in a deal that stands to create a single entity with assets under management of more than $17 billion. The acquisition of Boston Private's parent company, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc., by Santa Clara, California-based SVB Financial Group, parent of Silicon Valley Bank, serves to strengthen SVB's private banking and wealth management offerings, including managing concentrated stock positions, tax advising and estate planning, according to a statement. "Our clients rely on us to help...

