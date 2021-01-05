Investors Sue Russian Payments Co. Over Central Bank Fine

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- Investors of Russian payment services provider Qiwi filed a proposed securities class action in New York federal court Monday, alleging the company and its executives hid that the Central Bank of Russia had fined it $150,000 for deficient record-keeping and reporting and hindered the company's ability to operate. Qiwi PLC is headquartered in Cyprus and operates electronic online payment systems primarily in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. The company's American depositary shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "QIWI." Named in the lawsuit are Qiwi and four executives: CEO...

