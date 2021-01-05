Asylum-Seeker Calls Feds' Credibility Arguments 'Illogical'

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 9:42 PM EST) -- A Chinese man who says he fears forced sterilization if deported countered the federal government's bid to squash his asylum case revived by the Ninth Circuit, cautioning the U.S. Supreme Court against a ploy to revisit already litigated facts. Ming Dai told the justices, who agreed to take up the government's petition in October, that although the U.S. Department of Justice had initially presented its case as questions of law as required, the government is now launching into arguments focused on the record in the case. "The government spends only a few pages … on the parties' actual legal dispute regarding...

