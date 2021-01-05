British Homeowners 'Missing Out' On Full State Pension

Law360, London (January 5, 2021, 11:46 AM GMT) -- Some 60% of homeowning pensioners in Britain could each be losing up to £5,000 ($6,800) a year in state benefits, a financial services company said on Tuesday. Just Group PLC, which specializes in retirement products, has published research showing that six in ten pensioners who are eligible for state benefits are failing to claim their full entitlement. More than four in ten are failing to claim any benefit at all, the British company said. "Once again we have found meaningful sums that would make a massive difference to people's lives are not being claimed," Stephen Lowe, group communications director at Just...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS