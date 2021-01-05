Atty Criticized For Disclosure Failings In Watchdog's Probe

Law360, London (January 5, 2021, 4:48 PM GMT) -- A civil rights lawyer failed to deliver evidence about her work to a U.K. watchdog during a misconduct probe and refused to explain why she had failed to comply with court orders to produce the information, a judge said in a ruling made public on Tuesday. It was "highly unlikely" that attorney Sophie Khan hand-delivered files on three clients who complained about her professional conduct to the Solicitors Regulation Authority, Master Julia Clark has ruled at the High Court in London. Khan, who regularly appeared on television to discuss diversity issues and policing, offered "weak" explanations about why the authority could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS