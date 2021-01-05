Steel Importer Says Steptoe Can't Dodge $6M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- A former Steptoe & Johnson LLP client says its $6 million malpractice suit against the firm over bad tariff advice must proceed in Texas, despite the firm's argument there were minimal contacts in the Lone Star State and the case should be tossed. Houston-based steel importer Allied Fitting LP told a Texas federal court Monday that Steptoe had purposefully and regularly been in contact with the company's Texas offices and personnel when advising it on international trade issues. That includes the issue at hand, in which Allied claims a missed deadline caused it to miss out on millions in refunds from...

