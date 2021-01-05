Chicago Cubs Resolve World Series Collectibles Dispute

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- A Michigan man and the Chicago Cubs baseball team told an Illinois federal judge Monday that they've ended their legal dispute over a 2016 World Series collectible that allegedly copied a design the man had created in 1984. Plaintiff Daniel Fox and the Cubs didn't detail any terms of their resolution in a stipulated dismissal of the case. They asked U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman to permanently dismiss the copyright infringement claims Fox had launched over the MLB team's ivy-themed World Series collectible and said each side will bear its own legal costs. In late November, Fox asked the court to...

