Wage Suit Claims NY Insurer Misclassified Workers

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- National Income Life Insurance Co. is facing a proposed class and collective action in New York federal court from a former employee alleging the company misclassified insurance and annuities salespeople as independent contractors and failed to pay them for training periods. In the suit filed Monday, the former employee claimed that NILICO violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and New York labor law by not classifying him and other salespeople as employees and paying them accordingly. "Plaintiff was misclassified by defendant as an independent contractor and not paid appropriate wages (including payment that did not exceed the minimum wage at times...

